Update: Homicide Investigation, Palmerston North

19 May

Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan, District Manager Criminal Investigations:

Police have completed the scene examination at a Dahlia Street property in

Palmerston North after four days at the scene.

The investigation team is working to piece together what has taken place in

the incident in which a person died. Enquiries are ongoing, including

forensic examinations.

Police would like to reassure the public that this incident was confined to a

group of people, and we are confident there is no ongoing risk to the public.

We’re unable to comment on specifics of the investigation while the

investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident or those involved who has not yet

spoken to us is asked to please call Police and share what you know.

Please contact us via our 105 phone service, referencing file number

230512/9437.

Reports can also be made online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and

using Update Report.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

