Update: Homicide Investigation, Palmerston North
19 May
Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan, District Manager Criminal Investigations:
Police have completed
the scene examination at a Dahlia Street property
in
Palmerston North after four days at the scene.
The investigation team is working to piece
together what has taken place in
the incident in which a person died. Enquiries are ongoing, including
forensic examinations.
Police would like to reassure the public
that this incident was confined to a
group of people, and we are confident there is no ongoing risk to the public.
We’re unable to comment on specifics of the
investigation while the
investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident or
those involved who has not yet
spoken to us is asked to please call Police and share what you know.
Please
contact us via our 105 phone service, referencing file
number
230512/9437.
Reports can also be made online
at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
and
using Update Report.
Information can also be
shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.