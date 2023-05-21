Fatal Collision, Southern Motorway, Ōtara - Counties Manukau
Sunday, 21 May 2023, 4:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are attending a serious crash on the Southern
Motorway at Ōtara.
About 3.50am, a pedestrian was
struck by a vehicle in the northbound lanes,
near the Te
Irirangi Overbridge. The person died at the scene.
The
Serious Crash Unit is investigating and the northbound lanes
remain
closed.
Motorists are advised to plan ahead
using Waka Kotahi's Journey Planner tool:
https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/journey-planner
[1].
