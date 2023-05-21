Fatal Collision, Southern Motorway, Ōtara - Counties Manukau

Police are attending a serious crash on the Southern Motorway at Ōtara.

About 3.50am, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the northbound lanes,

near the Te Irirangi Overbridge. The person died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and the northbound lanes remain

closed.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead using Waka Kotahi's Journey Planner tool:

https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/journey-planner [1].

