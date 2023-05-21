Drive To The Conditions If You Must Travel - Central

Central District Police are responding to a number of weather-related

callouts, and are warning motorists to slow down.

A number of vehicles have lost traction in floodwater on State Highway 1 at

Taihape, and slips continue to be reported across the district.

Police have been alerted to several minor crashes, and motorists are warned

to drive to the conditions, especially in areas vulnerable to slips and

surface flooding.

Avoid travel if possible.

If you must travel, please drive to the conditions and plan your route before

you go with Waka Kotahi's Journey Planner tool:

https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/journey-planner

