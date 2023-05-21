Drive To The Conditions If You Must Travel - Central
Central District Police are responding to a number of
weather-related
callouts, and are warning motorists to slow down.
A number of vehicles have lost traction in
floodwater on State Highway 1 at
Taihape, and slips continue to be reported across the district.
Police
have been alerted to several minor crashes, and motorists
are warned
to drive to the conditions, especially in areas vulnerable to slips and
surface flooding.
Avoid travel if possible.
If you must
travel, please drive to the conditions and plan your route
before
you go with Waka Kotahi's Journey Planner tool:
https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/journey-planner