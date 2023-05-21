Newtown Fire - Sunday Update

Inspector Dion Bennett, Acting Wellington District Commander:

Progress is slow but ongoing today in the scene examination of the fire at

Loafers Lodge, Newtown.

Overnight weather has meant extra checks have been needed to ensure the

safety of the building and areas where teams are working, and Police is

working alongside Urban Search and Rescue to do this.

Meanwhile, the formal identification process of the victims recovered from

the fire is moving swiftly.

Police will provide updates as appropriate.

