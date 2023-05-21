Newtown Fire - Sunday Update
Inspector Dion Bennett, Acting Wellington District Commander:
Progress is slow but ongoing today in the
scene examination of the fire at
Loafers Lodge, Newtown.
Overnight weather has meant extra checks have
been needed to ensure the
safety of the building and areas where teams are working, and Police is
working alongside Urban Search and Rescue to do this.
Meanwhile, the formal identification process of
the victims recovered from
the fire is moving swiftly.
Police will provide updates as appropriate.