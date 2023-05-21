CTU Backs Emissions Reduction Plan For Glenbrook Steel Workers

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions is backing the announcement today of the decarbonisation programme at NZ Steel, which will lead to greater job security and lower emissions.

CTU President Richard Wagstaff said “This agreement is a blueprint for the kind of Just Transition that unions have been calling for.

"It will cut 45% of all emissions from the Glenbrook site and will provide nearly 5% of New Zealand’s required emissions reductions.

“Working towards a decarbonised economy will require a greater number of partnerships like the one. Unions have a keen interest in making sure that not only do we deliver jobs today, but that we deliver secure, well-paying jobs in the future. We are encouraged by this agreement, and hope that it signals the start of similar agreements that protect and enhance jobs in the future”.

New Zealand currently has two Just Transition Partnerships in Taranaki and in Southland, where business, unions, and government are working together to build stronger and more resilient economies. The CTU believes that this united approach could be extended to the work at Glenbrook, and at many more sites across the country.

Wagstaff said “This agreement has been made possible by part-funding from the Government Investment in Decarbonising Industry (GIDI) Fund. National has said that they will scrap this fund, and won’t say how they will achieve the outcomes like this agreement. Government investment in a cleaner energy future is essential, not only for the environment, but also to protect jobs and industry in New Zealand.”

