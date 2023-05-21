Police Arrest Three Teens Following Aggravated Robbery

Waitematā West CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie:

Waitematā and Auckland City Police have arrested three juveniles, aged 14, 15, and 16, who are believed to have had a role in a series of aggravated robberies.

Police executed a search warrant this morning at a Panmure address.

At the property officers located the three alleged offenders from yesterday's raid on a jewellery store at Glenfield Mall, weapons believed to have been used in the incident, and a significant amount of jewellery and other items.

The investigation is still in the early stages, however Police believe the group also has links to the aggravated robbery of a Western Springs service station on 3 May, and a New Plymouth jewellery store on 5 May.

This morning's arrests are a significant development and involved Police from Waitematā and Auckland City working together.

Offending such as this is brazen and terrifying, and we will use every tool at our disposal to locate those responsible.

Police will continue to make enquiries into associates of those arrested today, review CCTV and video footage, and catalogue the items that have been recovered.

While resolutions like this are positive, we know they are cold comfort to the people who have been victimised at their place of work or while shopping at a local mall - somewhere they should feel safe. We can confirm Police and Victim Support will be providing ongoing support to the workers involved in yesterday's robbery.

We would like to remind members of the public to never intervene in events like these. The most crucial thing you can do is call 111 immediately and provide as many details as you can. Even if the offenders get away, that valuable information is recorded and can help us link offenders in the future.

© Scoop Media

