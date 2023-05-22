Investitures And Bravery Awards At Government House Wellington

The Director-General of Health through the Covid-19 pandemic Sir Ashley Bloomfield, te reo champion and educator Sir Haare Williams, and philanthropist Sir Mark Dunajtschik will receive the insignia of a Knighthood this week at Government House Wellington.

Black Fern legend and World Rugby Hall of Fame inductee Dame Farah Palmer, and actress, producer and world-renowned acting coach Dame Miranda Harcourt are among the outstanding New Zealanders receiving the insignia of Damehood.

Also among those being recognised is one of New Zealand’s greatest cricketing batsmen Luteru Ross Taylor, children’s television producer Janine Morrell-Gunn, and seven-time Adventure Racing world champion Nathan Fa’ave.

Dame Cindy will also be hosting a special Bravery Awards ceremony, honouring those who showed extreme bravery during the rescue efforts that followed the Whakaari / White Island eruption on 9 December 2019.

The Governor-General, The Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro, and Dr Richard Davies, will host 10 ceremonies in total - Tuesday 23 May (10am and 3pm), Wednesday 24 May (10am), Thursday 25 May (3pm), Friday 26 May (10am and 3pm), Tuesday 30 May (10am and 3pm) and Wednesday 31 May (10am and 3pm).

