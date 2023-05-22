Appeal For Information - Burglary, Rangiora

North Canterbury Police have identified two young people in relation to a burglary at a Rangiora store earlier this month, however are appealing for information on two further offenders.

Police were called about 4.35am on Wednesday 17 May after a burglary at an appliance and technology store on High Street, Rangiora.

Four young people allegedly forced open the front doors and entered the premises, taking about $140,000 of electrical equipment, including phones.

Officers executed a search warrant later that same day at a Christchurch address, and a large amount of stolen property was located.

Two young people have assisted with our enquiries, and have been referred to Youth Aid.

Police are still working to identify and locate two further young people believed to have been involved, as well as further stolen property.

We are also asking members of the public to be on the lookout for a grey 2005 Subaru Outback, registration number JMU660.

Police believe the vehicle may have been abandoned in Riccarton, Sockburn or Hoon Hay.

If you have information about this incident or the vehicle above, Police would like to hear from you.

Please call 105 and quote file number 230517/8497, or you can make a report online by using the 'Update Report' function.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

