Maritime Response Shiling Update 14

The Shiling under tow by the Skandi Emerald is on schedule to reach Wellington Harbour by late tomorrow (23 May) morning.

The towage operation started in Tasman Bay at about 10.30 AM, Monday 22 May.

It is currently tracking at between 5 - 6 knots.

Incident Controller David Billington says the top priority is ensuring the operation is undertaken as safely as possible.

"The crew of the Skandi Emerald is very experienced in managing, tows in a range of conditions, including what could be experienced in the Cook Strait.

"Weather conditions are reasonably stable for the journey too," he says.

All of the Shiling’s crew remain on board the vessel.

The two vessels should be arriving in Wellington for pilotage at around 11 AM, Tuesday 23 May.

A 500 metre exclusion zone has been put in place around the towage operation for the duration of the journey to Wellington.

"The exclusion zone is in there for a reason, and it is to keep both the towage operation and other people safe," David Billington says.

A Maritime NZ incident response team will continue to monitor the vessels as they make their journey to Wellington.

