Police Lay Charge In Manukau Harbour Boating Incident

A man has been charged over a fatal boating incident that occurred on the Manukau Harbour late last year.

On the night of 6 November 2022, a boat capsized in the harbour near Clarks Beach.

Tragically, 39-year-old Gemma Ferregel died during the incident and her 10-year-old son Ryder remains missing at sea.

An investigation has been underway into the incident which included a legal review.

Today, Police have arrested and charged a 62-year-old man with manslaughter.

He is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

Police acknowledge the profound impact this incident has had on the families involved and the wider community.

As this matter is before the Court, Police are limited in further comment.

