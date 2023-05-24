Police Lay Charge In Manukau Harbour Boating Incident
Wednesday, 24 May 2023, 2:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man has been charged over a fatal boating incident that
occurred on the Manukau Harbour late last year.
On the
night of 6 November 2022, a boat capsized in the harbour
near Clarks Beach.
Tragically, 39-year-old Gemma
Ferregel died during the incident and her 10-year-old son
Ryder remains missing at sea.
An investigation has
been underway into the incident which included a legal
review.
Today, Police have arrested and charged a
62-year-old man with manslaughter.
He is expected to
appear in the Manukau District Court today.
Police
acknowledge the profound impact this incident has had on the
families involved and the wider community.
As this
matter is before the Court, Police are limited in further
comment.
