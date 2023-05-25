Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Moving Day Reminder For Southern Dairy Farmers

Thursday, 25 May 2023, 9:45 am
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

Southern dairy farmers are being reminded to undertake best practices to safeguard water quality and transport safety when the annual stock Moving Day begins next Thursday.

Moving Day starts from June 1 and continues for several weeks, a tradition where dairy cow herds and farmers move between farm properties, either by road or more often by stock truck.

Otago Regional Council’s Manager Compliance Tami Sargeant says effluent from stock trucks can put road users and adjacent waterways at risk and asks farmers to stand off their animals, for at least 4 to 12 hours, prior to transporting them.

“The emphasis is on farmers’ standing their stock the day before moving, and for the trucking companies to make use of the roadside effluent disposal sites,” Mrs Sargeant says.

Effluent can get onto roads and become a safety hazard for other drivers and can run off into roadside drains or pollute adjacent waterways, she says.

The ORC and several local authorities now operate nine roadside effluent disposal sites across Otago, with six disposal sites on State Highway 1 between Pukeuri and Clinton, and three on inland highways, at Raes Junction, Brassknocker Rd and Tarras.

Farmers walking their herd along a road should keep them away from roadside drains, and avoid disturbed soil, to stop effluent entering waterways.

Roadside effluent disposal sites across Otago

 

Standing off green feed

 

Cows should be stood off green feed for at least four hours, but no more than 12 hours, before they are loaded onto trucks, which helps reduce the amount of effluent on trucks.

For welfare reasons, DairyNZ also recommends that a grazed-out paddock or stand-off pad are better options for standing stock, than a concrete surface, as the latter can contribute to tender feet and are not good for stock to lie down on.

For general enquiries, contact the ORC Environmental Implementation Team Catchment Advisors on 0800 474 082, or email them at catchments@orc.govt.nz.

Please report stock truck effluent spills into waterways to the ORC’s Pollution Hotline on 0800 800 033

You can learn more here.

View DairyNZ's information on Moving Day.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Otago Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The NZ Steel Deal

Goodness gracious: The National Party has come out against corporate welfare! Or at least it is dead against the government’s $140 million subsidy deal with New Zealand Steel, which will enable the installation of a new electric arc furnace, reduce the company’s reliance on coal, and mark a significant step towards meeting our international climate change commitments. More>>



 
 

Government: 8% Pay Boost For GPs & Community Nurses

About 6,100 more GPs, community nurses, and kaiāwhina will be eligible for pay rises of 8% on average to reduce pay disparities with nurses in hospitals. More>>


Government: PM Concludes Pacific Visit & Intends To Visit India

Chris Hipkins has concluded a series of successful meetings with Pacific region leaders in Papua New Guinea and secured constructive bilateral discussions with Narendra Modi of India. More>>


NZ Council Of Trade Unions: National’s Tax Plan Blows Out To $8.2 Billion

The cost of the National Party’s promised changes to tax thresholds has blown out to a total of $8.2 billion over four years, according to Council of Trade Unions. More>>


National Party: Measles Campaign Cost $1,300 Per Person

The Auditor General has confirmed Labour’s botched measles catch-up campaign lacked targets and did not achieve its goals, says Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 