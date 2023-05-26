School Strike For Climate Otautahi Press Release
Tēnā Koe, Nau mai haere mai, welcome to the second global climate strike of 2023.
Today, we are hitting
the streets in Christchurch, beginning at 1pm in Cathedral
Square.
This strike is a call for urgent and meaningful action on the climate crisis, which affects everyone's futures, livelihoods, and very existence.
We are demanding an end to the Tarras Airport plan, a 50% reduction in emissions by 2030 without relying on offsets, a 100% transition to regenerative agriculture by 2030, the prioritisation of Te Tiriti centred climate justice, and lowering the voting age to 16.
This strike is a continuation of the student-led
climate strikes that have taken place around the world and
in Aotearoa New Zealand, as recently as 3rd March. We are
sending the message that this election must be a climate
election, one in which politicians prioritize the climate
crisis and take concrete steps to address
it.
"We have seen the devastation that climate change can cause, and we cannot afford to wait any longer. We must do everything in our power before it is too late," says Aurora Garner-Randolph.