School Strike For Climate Otautahi Press Release

Tēnā Koe, Nau mai haere mai, welcome to the second global climate strike of 2023.

Today, we are hitting the streets in Christchurch, beginning at 1pm in Cathedral Square.



This strike is a call for urgent and meaningful action on the climate crisis, which affects everyone's futures, livelihoods, and very existence.

We are demanding an end to the Tarras Airport plan, a 50% reduction in emissions by 2030 without relying on offsets, a 100% transition to regenerative agriculture by 2030, the prioritisation of Te Tiriti centred climate justice, and lowering the voting age to 16.

This strike is a continuation of the student-led climate strikes that have taken place around the world and in Aotearoa New Zealand, as recently as 3rd March. We are sending the message that this election must be a climate election, one in which politicians prioritize the climate crisis and take concrete steps to address it.



"We have seen the devastation that climate change can cause, and we cannot afford to wait any longer. We must do everything in our power before it is too late," says Aurora Garner-Randolph.

