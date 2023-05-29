Reconnecting With Mauao Through New Cultural Touchpoints

More opportunities for the community to connect with the pūrākau (stories) of Mauao are currently underway with the installation of additional cultural touchpoints across the maunga.

Last week marked the completion of all wayfinding and interpretation signage, which shares the ecological significance and cultural narrative of Mauao. This signage forms part of the overarching Mauao Placemaking project, a collaborative initiative between Tauranga City Council and Ngā Poutiriao ō Mauao, (the Mauao Joint Administration Board) which sets out to share the rich history and stories of Mauao.

Dean Flavell, Ngā Poutiriao ō Mauao Chairman, says new signage on Mauao, which has been progressively installed over the past year, will help locals and manuhiri (visitors) connect with this sacred maunga on a deeper level.

“Through the interpretation provided on the signs - which captures select cultural, historical and ecological narratives - we hope to enhance understanding and empathy for the maunga and enrich the visitor experience.

“It’s heartening to see the Mahere Whakamahinga o Mauao (Mauao Placemaking) project coming together. This is a means for us to celebrate and promote the mana, identity and significance of Mauao through messaging which reects the connection between Mauao and Tauranga Moana iwi, Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui and Ngāti Pūkenga, and Waitaha.”

People will see a continuation of the Mauao Placemaking project over coming weeks with works to complete the cultural compass at te tihi o Mauao (the summit of Mauao) underway and new seating being installed.

The cultural compass, located at the summit of the maunga, features a pounamu touchstone at the centre, allowing people the opportunity to participate in protecting Te Manawataki o Mauao (the heartbeat and rhythm) which helps to maintain the mauri (lifeforce) of Mauao. The compass features touch points of significant cultural importance to the area, with the addition of 3D metal printed stainless steel. The first part of the cultural compass was unveiled during the Tauranga Moana Matariki celebrations in 2022, also marking Aotearoa/New Zealand’s first tangata whenua-recognised national holiday.

From early June, the outer rings of the compass will be installed. It’s anticipated these works will take up to three weeks to complete. The rings will radiate out from the compass and identify significant landmarks and islands that connect Mauao to Te Moana nui a Kiwa (Pacific Ocean) and highlight select stars and markers used by early navigators. While these works are underway, a section of the summit will be fenced off to ensure safety of the public and the installation crew working on the maunga.

This week, 13 new seats are being added to the maunga between the mid and upper tracks. During this time, there will be limited public seating on the upper mountain for a short period (up to three days, weather dependent). Seating is still available on the base track.

The addition of this seating provides an opportunity for our community to reflect and connect with this iconic taonga, says Alison Law, Manager of Spaces and Places at Tauranga City Council. “We recognise that Mauao is a special place for many people and acknowledge previous concerns about the replacement of seating on the maunga. We want to reassure people that, when it comes to any memorial seating or tables, we endeavour to work with affected families to identify alternative memorial opportunities.

“We’re really pleased to see the new seating, including the long ‘waka’ seats, being well used by our community and look forward to having these final seats installed across the maunga. “

Mauao has long stood as a beacon for those returning home or visiting, says Mr Flavell.

“This project is essential in ensuring that Mauao is protected, conserved, and appropriately enhanced as a taonga of exceptional cultural, spiritual, historic, and natural signicance whilst providing for managed public access and use.”

There will be further activity on the maunga from mid-late June with archaeological preservation work planned and the installation of three significant stone sculptures, which will be located at the beach near Te Kawa, the Karewa Hairpin and near Te Toka Tirikawa. Further details will be confirmed closer to the time.

© Scoop Media

