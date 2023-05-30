Road Layout Changes At Pūhoi To Remain In Place Over King’s Birthday Weekend

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is reminding drivers heading north from Auckland of changes to the road layout on State Highway 1 at Pūhoi, which will remain in place this King’s Birthday weekend.

The Johnstones Hill Tunnels can be a congestion hotspot, especially at weekends or on public holidays, and motorists are advised to expect long delays and to allow additional time for their journeys or consider an alternate route such as SH16 for travel north of Wellsford.

Northbound travelers will exit at the Pūhoi northbound off-ramp before being directed along a short section of Pūhoi Road and back onto the existing SH1. A temporary speed limit of 30km/h and traffic management is in place through the work site.

The road layout changes are the final in a staged sequence of work to connect SH1 to the new Ara Tūhono - Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway north of the Johnstones Hill tunnels and will remain in place until the motorway opens next month.

Waka Kotahi asks motorists to take extra care when travelling through the site and to adhere to the temporary speed restrictions for their own safety, and that of our stop/go crew, road workers and other road users. Crews will be working hard to minimise delays where possible.

For up-to-date information on road works, traffic, detours and delays, drivers are encouraged to visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website.

