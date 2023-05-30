Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update On Storm Response Fund: Mayor Wants Resources And Decision-making To Sit Closer To Communities

Tuesday, 30 May 2023, 1:50 pm
Press Release: Office of the Mayor of Auckland

Mayor Wayne Brown and Councillors met to consider how the proposed $20 million Storm Response Fund might be allocated to improve Auckland’s ability to prepare for and respond to future storms.

-------------

At a Governing Body workshop last week, council staff went through proposed programmes and activities for funding.

“Aucklanders want to see immediate action. We have to deliver tangible results on the ground, especially for those who live in flood prone areas. Today, I think we are all encouraged by the work that is underway,” Mayor Brown said.

Auckland Council’s priorities for the Storm Response Fund include strengthening Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) and specific Civil Defence Centre (CDC) locations, supporting storm resilient communities, funding community-led planning and preparedness, proactive monitoring and maintenance of the flood network, and accelerated adaptation planning.

At the time of the Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle, the Mayor was impressed by the community-led responses that he saw, and grateful for the hard work of elected members, volunteers, and mana whenua.

In Puhoi, local residents led by the fire chief cleaned-up the entire town.

“Their can-do attitude and coordinated efforts make me confident that Local Boards can take charge in an emergency, and that more decision-making powers and resources should sit closer to our communities,” Mayor Brown said.

“We are looking at funding the community response, and stationing containers with emergency provisions at more Civil Defence Centres and marae across the region.

“Auckland has entered a transition phase that focuses on response, recovery, and resilience. We are hyper-conscious of the recommendations of the Bush Report, and we committed to doing things differently.

Following the devastating effects of floods and Cyclone Gabrielle, the Mayor proposed a Storm Response Fund of $20 million each year. In March, the proposed Storm Response Fund was included in public consultation on the Annual Budget 2023/24, with 69 percent of participants opting to proceed with the proposal.

As part of the Annual Budget refresh in early-May, council staff advised that a further $30 million may be required to fund short-term storm-related costs in 2023/24. By last week’s Governing Body workshop, council staff had clawed back that additional requirement to $20 million, bringing the total to $40 million.

Over the next month, the proposed Storm Response Fund will be included in the final Mayoral Proposal and go to the vote on the Annual Budget 2023/24.

“Auckland Council’s storm response will still be centrally coordinated by Auckland Emergency Management (AEM), but it wouldn’t be top-down anymore. It’s about supporting our communities to be resilient and respond quickly,” Mayor Brown said.

“We will work closely with Local Boards to develop and progress these concepts, and the Recovery Office would coordinate the Storm Response Fund across the wider Auckland Council Group.

“Our Healthy Waters team is working on an early flood warning system. They’ve identified 300 flooding ‘hotspots’ across the region, and will look at installing cameras integrated in the Watercare control room which is monitored 24/7.”

Part of the Storm Response Fund would be tagged for proactive maintenance, such as clearing catchpits and streams. And some seed funding would go to the proposed Making Space for Water programme.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Office of the Mayor of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Sending Mixed Messages Out On Purpose

National has developed a novel election strategy. It involves being both for and against almost every issue that comes down the pike. The use of te reo on public signage? Recently National Party leader Christopher Luxon came out against the bi-lingual use of te reo in the naming of government departments. Dutifully National’s transport spokesperson Simeon Brown has since opposed the addition of te reo to road signage on the grounds that this would be “confusing.”
Yet as soon the media began reporting about National’s dog-whistling to racists, another senior National MP (Chris Bishop) emerged to “clarify” that National had no problem “in principle” with using te reo on public signage... More>>



 
 

Labour Congress 2023: Chris Hipkins Speech

126 days ago I had the tremendous honour of becoming the Leader of the Labour Party and three days after that the enormous privilege of being sworn in as New Zealand’s 41st Prime Minister. More>>


Labour Congress 2023: Grant Robertson Speech

Welcome to sunny and calm Wellington, which I know those of you who are visiting would of course expect to be the case. It’s been a busy week since we put forward the 2023 Budget. More>>


Government: New Campaign Suggests Energy Saving Tips

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has launched a new public information campaign to help Kiwis keep their homes warm and dry with lower power bills this winter. More>>


NZ Council Of Trade Unions: National’s Tax Plan Blows Out To $8.2 Billion

The cost of the National Party’s promised changes to tax thresholds has blown out to a total of $8.2 billion over four years, according to Council of Trade Unions. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 