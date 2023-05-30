Walking Summit A Step Towards A More Walkable Future

This year’s Walking Summit brings together people from across Aotearoa to discuss how we can make the places we live more walkable, livable, and sustainable.

As well as exploring ways to reduce emissions, increase resilience in the face of climate change and create more inclusive streets, the Summit will celebrate those who are removing barriers to walking in their communities.

Held in Christchurch for the first time, the Walking Summit will take place on 24– 25 July, with an impressive programme of speakers, walkshops, and discussions. Register now!

Minister of Transport Hon Michael Wood will give a keynote address, we’ll hear the latest on the new National Walking Plan, and a series of experts, leaders, and change-makers will share their insights on how to create walking-friendly spaces.

Attendees will hear about the development of New Zealand’s first National Walking Plan from the people who are leading it. Also, speakers including Professor Simon Kingham and Dr Shanthi Ameratunga will share their research on creating inclusive streets. Waka Kotahi and local government representatives will provide their insights on what's coming up in the policy space, and attendees will be inspired by the amazing mahi undertaken by Living Streets Aotearoa Golden Foot winner Colin Meurk and Walking Festival director Jacqui Miller.

Join the discussion either in person or virtually and walk confidently into the future. Register now.

