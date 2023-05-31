Police Disturb Retail Offenders, Arrest The Entire Group

Seven people were swiftly arrested following two burglaries on the North Shore overnight.

The first incident occurred at around 3.15am, when the group broke into a supermarket in Long Bay.

Waitematā East Area Commander, Inspector Stefan Sagar says the offenders stole items from the store before fleeing the area in two stolen vehicles.

“As our staff were in the process of responding to the area, the Police Eagle helicopter has sighted these vehicles on Beach Road in Torbay.

“One of the vehicles was being used to force entry into the petrol station, and units were directed to this location.”

Inspector Sagar says the arrival of Police disrupted the group of young offenders and they fled in one of the vehicles.

“This vehicle failed to stop for Police, and was monitored as it travelled southbound. Spikes were successfully deployed with the vehicle coming to a stop on the Southern Motorway near Mt Wellington.”

All seven occupants, including the 17-year-old driver, were taken into custody without further incident.

Inspector Sagar says those arrested were aged between 15 and 17. Three of those will be facing charges, with the remainder being referred to Youth Aid.

“This is another example of our staff responding and apprehending those who are committing offending against businesses in our communities,” Inspector Sagar says.

“Police continue to have no tolerance for this sort of offending, and we will utilise all measures available to us to hold those committing this harm to account.”

Scene examinations at both locations were continuing to be carried out, with charges to be confirmed.

