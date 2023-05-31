South Auckland Residents Asked To Stay Away From Smoke From Scrap Metal Fire
Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 10:49 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Fire and Emergency was alerted to smoke in the vicinity
of James Fletcher Drive in Auckland around 12.04 this
morning.
On arrival fire trucks found a 70 by 70
metres,10 metres high pile of scrap metal on fire.
Up
to 30 trucks and support vehicles have attended the incident
throughout this morning
The fire is currently
contained to the scrap metal pile but it will be burning for
some time. The smoke plume is significant and is likely to
remain that way throughout the day.
There are concerns
the smoke from the fire is toxic and may affect people in
the area. Auckland City Council environmental and pollution
officers are also in attendance at the fire.
An
Emergency Message Alert was issued to the neighbourhoods
south of the fire at 6am this morning asking residents to
stay away from the smoke and keep doors and windows
closed.
People are being advised to contact their
health provider if they are feeling affected by the
smoke.
