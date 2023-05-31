Firearms Incident, Dunedin
Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 11:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
About 10.10am, Police received a report of a potential
firearms incident at an address on Heriot Row,
Dunedin.
As a precaution, armed police are responding
and the area has been cordoned off.
There are no
reports of injuries.
Enquiries to establish the
circumstances of the incident are
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
National has developed a novel election strategy. It involves being both for and against almost every issue that comes down the pike. National Party leader Christopher Luxon opposes the bi-lingual use of te reo in the naming of government departments. Dutifully, National’s transport spokesperson Simeon Brown has also opposed the addition of te reo to road signage on the grounds that this would be “confusing.” Yet as soon the media began reporting about National’s dog-whistling to racists, Chris Bishop emerged to “clarify” that National had no problem “in principle” with using te reo on public signage. More>>