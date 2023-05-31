Could Taranaki Be New Zealand’s Next Foodie Mecca?

Te Puna Umanga /Venture Taranaki, the regional development agency for Taranaki, thinks the region has the right ingredients for success. Taranaki is fast becoming recognised for its vibrant food scene found right around the maunga, supported by the agency’s strategic focus on Food and Fibre enablement and growth.

Throughout June and July, Venture Taranaki is facilitating a number of capability-building activities for the region’s established, early-stage and budding food and beverage enterprises.

Events include a Beverage and Food Guru product validation workshop, Food for Thought a networking event hosted at Shining Peak, and an Emerging Supplier Forum in partnership with Foodstuffs North Island and the Food Innovation Network. In July, Te Puna Umanga is also supporting eight Taranaki food business to attend the Auckland Food Show, New Zealand’s largest food trade event, under the ‘Taste of Taranaki’ banner.

"Taranaki has long been a significant contributor to New Zealand’s food sector, having helped position the country as a global dairy heavyweight, and driving the red meat, poultry, and plant food industries with production of value-added goods for domestic and international markets," says Stacey Hitchcock, Te Puna Umanga /Venture Taranaki, GM Investment and Deputy CE.

The upcoming activities delivered by Venture Taranaki will hone in on the early stages of business growth, ensuring that there is sufficient support for new and emerging food businesses to thrive and continue on the region’s food sector path of success.

"Our aim is to now facilitate a strong regional food network to enable connections and growth, and to provide opportunities for business owners to increase their own capabilities," explains Hitchcock.

One rising Taranaki beverage crafter, Isaac Drought, founder of Planta, is one of the panel members speaking at Thursday’s Food for Thought event and has benefited from the regional development agency’s support.

"Since we started the preliminary planning for Planta, Venture Taranaki has been a fantastic partner. They've helped us with specialist skills and subsidies as well as organising industry specific events," says Drought. Planta is currently focusing on developing a distribution model that allows them to reach new markets.

"We have a great stockist base here in Taranaki and the Bay of Plenty, but we now need to access other regional markets and we will be at the Auckland Food Show this year, with VT's help," continues Drought.

Hitchcock adds our presence at the Auckland Food Show provides our established and emerging producers with brand exposure, and the opportunity to forge connections with national and international distribution channels.

Drought says that anyone considering starting a food and beverage enterprise in Taranaki should "go for it!".

"There are many organisations devoted to the national development of new Food and Beverage (F&B) businesses. From technical support and expertise to financial planning and mentorships, there is an enormous industry around F&B development, and it's dedicated to making your dreams a reality. Start with approaching Venture Taranaki and go from there," says Drought.

Additional information - upcoming events:

- Food for Thought, Thursday 1 June, 5pm - 6:30pm, Shining Peak Brewing. For more information and to register to attend click here.

- Emerging Supplier Forum, Thursday 22 June, 11:30am - 1:30pm, Auto Lodge Motor Inn. For more information and to register to attend click here.

- Auckland Food Show, 27 - 30 July, Auckland Showgrounds.

Taranaki vendors under ‘Taste of Taranaki’ banner include: Egmont Honey, Juno

Gin, Little Liberty, Planta, Three Sisters Brewery, Maison Aotearoa Charcuterie

and Van Dyck’s Fine Foods. For more information on the Auckland Food Show and our exhibitors, visit: https://www.foodshow.co.nz/past-shows/auckland-2023/

© Scoop Media

