Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Biosecurity NZ Works In Partnership With Local Mana Whenua And Northland Regional Council To Respond To Exotic Caulerpa

Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 4:27 pm
Press Release: Biosecurity NZ

Biosecurity New Zealand, local mana whenua, and the Northland Regional Council are working together on next steps after divers searching the waters around Te Rāwhiti, the Bay of Islands, found a substantial amount of exotic Caulerpa seaweed, suggesting it’s likely been in the area for a number of seasons.

Biosecurity New Zealand and its partners have been responding to an earlier detection of what was believed to be exotic seaweed found washed up on a beach in the Omākiwi Cove area earlier in the month.

Biosecurity New Zealand’s deputy director-general Stuart Anderson says while the find of large areas of exotic Caulerpa is disappointing, it isn’t unexpected.

“Climate change, warmer temperatures and the ease of international movement will continue to present biosecurity challenges, but we’re committed to work through them with our partners, including local councils and mana whenua.

“We expect to have a controlled area notice (CAN) in place next week for a defined area around Omākiwi in the Bay of Islands, which will set restrictions and conditions. Local mana whenua may also put in place a Rāhui. The extent of the CAN will be further reviewed when delimiting surveillance in the area is completed by the end of next week, weather permitting.

“We have initiated a technical advisory group (TAG) to look at suction dredging which has had some recent success in controlling exotic Caulerpa in California and we’re also organising to send a small group of scientific experts and mana whenua to California to inspect attempts to remove exotic Caulerpa there.”

Mr Anderson said dive work since the first clump of seaweed was identified in the Bay of Islands earlier this month had involved the Northland Regional Council and NIWA.

“Divers have been meticulously working through sites with suitable habitat and that are known anchorage points. The infestation found so far in Omākiwi Cove extends out into the Albert channel and varies in density from 90% coverage in sheltered areas to small sparse patches in the deeper waters, suggesting it’s been in the water for a number of seasons.

“I want to thank all those who attended a hui at Te Rāwhiti today. We had a good conversation and are committed to working together. I understand people’s concern, but international research and experience tells us that successfully eradicating Caulerpa is extremely challenging.”

Mr Anderson said since exotic Caulerpa was first found at Aotea Great Barrier Island in July 2021, and then, later, at Ahuahu Great Mercury Island, a lot of work has been done in partnership with regional councils and mana whenua to minimise spread.

“That work includes a controlled area notice (CAN) that remains in place on 3 affected harbours at Great Barrier Island and bans some activities; Mana whenua putting in place a rāhui; extensive surveillance; testing a treatment option by smothering Caulerpa patches with salt; seeking expert international scientific advice about our options; and running ambassador programmes and an awareness campaign to ensure boaties and the public know what to do.

“We’ve spent about $2 million to date and acknowledge Caulerpa is difficult. It’s a further reminder, especially as climate change creates more biosecurity challenges, that we all have a role to play.

“People need to keep their boats and other equipment used in the waters clean to reduce the risk of introducing or spreading any exotic seaweeds. We’ll continue to back the work of councils and mana whenua in Northland and Great Barrier.”

People can report suspected finds to Biosecurity New Zealand on 0800 809 966 or by completing the online reporting form at report.mpi.govt.nz.

Help stop the spread:

For more information please email: BiosecurityNZ_media@mpi.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Biosecurity NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Sending Mixed Messages Out On Purpose

National has developed a novel election strategy. It involves being both for and against almost every issue that comes down the pike. National Party leader Christopher Luxon opposes the bi-lingual use of te reo in the naming of government departments. Dutifully, National’s transport spokesperson Simeon Brown has also opposed the addition of te reo to road signage on the grounds that this would be “confusing.” Yet as soon the media began reporting about National’s dog-whistling to racists, Chris Bishop emerged to “clarify” that National had no problem “in principle” with using te reo on public signage. More>>



 
 

Government: National Space Policy Launched

The next ‘giant leap’ in New Zealand’s space journey has been taken today with the launch of the National Space Policy, Economic Development Minister Barbara Edmonds announced. More>>


Government: Supporting A Strong Future For Screen Sector

The Government is making it easier for the screen sector to access support in order to attract more domestic and international film productions to help grow the economy. More>>


Business NZ Energy Council: Govt Emissions Target Possible, Big Changes Required

New modelling on New Zealand’s energy system reveals the Government’s 2035 emissions target can be met but will require significant investment, changes to the current regulatory environment as well behavioural change. More>>


National: Benefit Numbers Projected To Rise

The Budget shows a concerning rise in benefit numbers in the next two years, National’s Social Development & Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 