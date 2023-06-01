Former Employee Of Porirua Social Services Trust Facing SFO Charges
Thursday, 1 June 2023, 10:56 am
Press Release: Serious Fraud Office
A former charitable trust employee who is alleged to have
stolen more than $1 million of funds intended for social
support services in Porirua is facing Serious Fraud Office
charges.
Iesha Warren faces charges including
obtaining by deception, theft, false accounting and using a
forged document. She has pleaded not guilty.
The SFO
alleges that Ms Warren misappropriated funds from Te Roopu
Awhina Ki Porirua Trust, which works with whānau across
Porirua to offer social services including care and
protection programmes for children.
Ms Warren was
employed by the trust from 2019 until June 2021 and had
access to the trust’s financial systems.
The SFO
alleges that in that time, Ms Warren directed $1.17 million
into bank accounts she controlled by creating false supplier
invoices or making payments directly from the trust
account.
Ms Warren appeared at Porirua District Court
on Wednesday for a case review hearing and is next scheduled
to appear at Wellington District Court on 1 August
2023.
© Scoop Media
