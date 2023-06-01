Former Employee Of Porirua Social Services Trust Facing SFO Charges

A former charitable trust employee who is alleged to have stolen more than $1 million of funds intended for social support services in Porirua is facing Serious Fraud Office charges.

Iesha Warren faces charges including obtaining by deception, theft, false accounting and using a forged document. She has pleaded not guilty.

The SFO alleges that Ms Warren misappropriated funds from Te Roopu Awhina Ki Porirua Trust, which works with whānau across Porirua to offer social services including care and protection programmes for children.

Ms Warren was employed by the trust from 2019 until June 2021 and had access to the trust’s financial systems.

The SFO alleges that in that time, Ms Warren directed $1.17 million into bank accounts she controlled by creating false supplier invoices or making payments directly from the trust account.

Ms Warren appeared at Porirua District Court on Wednesday for a case review hearing and is next scheduled to appear at Wellington District Court on 1 August 2023.

