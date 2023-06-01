Ngā Manu And Manaaki Kāpiti Work Together To Gift Free Entry To The Reserve For Local Whānau

Waikanae, Kāpiti Coast — Ngā Manu Nature Reserve and Manaaki Kāpiti have collaborated to ensure whānau/family in the rohe can enjoy Ngā Manu and Kāpiti Coast’s nature and wildlife experiences. The campaign ‘Share the love of Nature’ run by Ngā Manu encouraged locals who wish to give back to the community, to donate the value of a day pass. The donations support the continuation of conservation work and provided Ngā Manu a way to provide Manaaki Kāpiti the passes to gift to whānau/family who would enjoy a day connecting back with nature in the reserve.

###

Ngà Manu Nature Reserve is a wildlife sanctuary with walk-through aviaries & original native forest in the Kāpiti Coast. As a non-profit charitable trust, a visit to Ngā Manu directly supports wildlife & conservation programmes.

Manaaki Kapiti are a project of our local iwi Ātiawa ki Whakarongotai. Manaaki Kapiti provides kauapapa Māori services to anybody needing support living between Paekakariki and Peka Peka. These services include Covid isolation, Community Connectors, kai and hauora services.

© Scoop Media

