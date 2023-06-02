Man Arrested And Charged For Unlawful Hunting, Hawkes Bay
Friday, 2 June 2023, 11:00 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged for
unlawful hunting in Patoka, rural Hawkes Bay.
The man
was seen trespassing and illegally hunting on a property on
Seaview Road.
A deer carcass was located on the
property and a report was made to Police.
Follow up
enquiries led Police to the man’s address, and a rifle and
ammunition were seized.
The man is due to appear in
Napier District Court on 21 June in relation to unlawful
possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition,
and unlawful hunting.
Police are committed to
investigating reports of unlawful hunting, and we hope
holding this man to account reassures our rural community of
that.
Unlawful hunting puts other people who may be in
the area at risk and could have potentially fatal
consequences.
Police would like to remind the
community to report anything suspicious to Police
immediately on 111.
Information can also be shared
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
National has developed a novel election strategy. It involves being both for and against almost every issue that comes down the pike. National Party leader Christopher Luxon opposes the bi-lingual use of te reo in the naming of government departments.
Dutifully, National’s transport spokesperson Simeon Brown has also opposed the addition of te reo to road signage on the grounds that this would be “confusing.” Yet as soon the media began reporting about National’s dog-whistling to racists, Chris Bishop emerged to “clarify” that National had no problem “in principle” with using te reo on public signage. More>>