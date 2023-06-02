Man Arrested And Charged For Unlawful Hunting, Hawkes Bay

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged for unlawful hunting in Patoka, rural Hawkes Bay.

The man was seen trespassing and illegally hunting on a property on Seaview Road.

A deer carcass was located on the property and a report was made to Police.

Follow up enquiries led Police to the man’s address, and a rifle and ammunition were seized.

The man is due to appear in Napier District Court on 21 June in relation to unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and unlawful hunting.

Police are committed to investigating reports of unlawful hunting, and we hope holding this man to account reassures our rural community of that.

Unlawful hunting puts other people who may be in the area at risk and could have potentially fatal consequences.

Police would like to remind the community to report anything suspicious to Police immediately on 111.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

