Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Marine Oil Spill Exercise Being Held On Wednesday

Friday, 2 June 2023, 3:34 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

A training day at the Inner Harbour boat ramp next Wednesday is around how to respond to an oil spill.

The exercise will be headed by Tairāwhiti regional on-scene commander Phil Nickerson and includes staff from Gisborne District Council, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) and the Marine Pollution Response Service.

The inter-agency exercise is to ensure seamless and efficient capability should there be an oil spill in this region.

Annually there are around 200 oil spills across New Zealand, and most of those are from human error.

Mr Nickerson says the exercise also helps with ongoing education in our community.

“We all play a part in looking after our environment.”

Under the Maritime Transport Act 1994 Gisborne District Council is responsible for responding to oil spills in the coastal marine area within 12 nautical miles out to sea from the Gisborne / East Coast coastline.

The Maritime Transport Act requires all regional councils to have a regional oil spill contingency plan.

Council’s Marine Oil Spill Contingency Plan is on our website.

  • All reports of oil spills or shipping incidents within the Gisborne / East Coast coastal marine area must be reported to Gisborne District Council on 0800 653 800, on the GDC FIX app on any smartphone, or email service@gdc.govt.nz or via the eFix service on Council’s website.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On How Private Profits Are Driving Defence Spending

Speak of the devil. The Australian website Crikey has just launched an investigative series about the notorious lobbying firm Crosby Textor, or C/T as it now prefers to be called. It transpires that two clients of C/T’s American subsidiary will benefit greatly from the AUKUS defence pact between the US, the UK, and Australia. More>>



 
 

Government: 1,800 Additional Frontline Police

With the addition of 1,800 extra police, funding announced in Budget 2023 will ensure there is one officer for every 480 Kiwis, compared with one for every 544 in 2017. More>>


Government: Supporting Councils In Cyclone & Flood Affected Regions

The Government will enter into a funding arrangement with councils in cyclone and flood affected regions to support them to offer a voluntary buyout for owners of Category 3 designated residential properties. More>>


Government: National Space Policy Launched

The next ‘giant leap’ in New Zealand’s space journey has been taken today with the launch of the National Space Policy, Economic Development Minister Barbara Edmonds announced. More>>


National: Benefit Numbers Projected To Rise

The Budget shows a concerning rise in benefit numbers in the next two years, National’s Social Development & Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 