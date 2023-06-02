Marine Oil Spill Exercise Being Held On Wednesday

A training day at the Inner Harbour boat ramp next Wednesday is around how to respond to an oil spill.

The exercise will be headed by Tairāwhiti regional on-scene commander Phil Nickerson and includes staff from Gisborne District Council, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) and the Marine Pollution Response Service.

The inter-agency exercise is to ensure seamless and efficient capability should there be an oil spill in this region.

Annually there are around 200 oil spills across New Zealand, and most of those are from human error.

Mr Nickerson says the exercise also helps with ongoing education in our community.

“We all play a part in looking after our environment.”

Under the Maritime Transport Act 1994 Gisborne District Council is responsible for responding to oil spills in the coastal marine area within 12 nautical miles out to sea from the Gisborne / East Coast coastline.

The Maritime Transport Act requires all regional councils to have a regional oil spill contingency plan.

Council’s Marine Oil Spill Contingency Plan is on our website.

All reports of oil spills or shipping incidents within the Gisborne / East Coast coastal marine area must be reported to Gisborne District Council on 0800 653 800, on the GDC FIX app on any smartphone, or email service@gdc.govt.nz or via the eFix service on Council’s website.

© Scoop Media

