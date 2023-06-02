Arrest Made - Firearms Related Incident, Taupō
Friday, 2 June 2023, 4:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Taupō Area Investigations Manager Detective Senior
Sergeant Ryan Yardley:
One person has been taken into
custody following a firearms incident outside
a premises
on Rifle Range Road on Thursday evening.
At around
8pm, Police received a report of a firearm discharged in
the
carpark of a Four Square, fortunately no one was
injured.
Thanks to help from the public and extensive
enquiries Police have arrested
and charged a 31-year-old
man.
He is due to appear in the Rotorua district court
3 June on charges of
possession and discharging a
firearm.
© Scoop Media
