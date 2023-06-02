Arrest Made - Firearms Related Incident, Taupō

Taupō Area Investigations Manager Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Yardley:

One person has been taken into custody following a firearms incident outside

a premises on Rifle Range Road on Thursday evening.

At around 8pm, Police received a report of a firearm discharged in the

carpark of a Four Square, fortunately no one was injured.

Thanks to help from the public and extensive enquiries Police have arrested

and charged a 31-year-old man.

He is due to appear in the Rotorua district court 3 June on charges of

possession and discharging a firearm.

