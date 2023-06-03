RCCNZ Assists Helicopter With Engine Failure
Saturday, 3 June 2023, 6:37 pm
Press Release: Maritime New Zealand
Rescue Coordination Centre NZ (RCCNZ) has responded to a
helicopter with a reported engine failure near Glenorchy
this morning after receiving a distress beacon alert and
MAYDAY call at 9:51 am.
The pilot, who had two clients
on board, was able to land the helicopter with minor damage
to the aircraft. All three were uninjured.
To provide
assistance, RCCNZ deployed two Queenstown based rescue
helicopters to the scene. A separate commercial helicopter
also responded to the MAYDAY call.
The people who were
onboard the helicopter will be taken to Queenstown for
assessment.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Speak of the devil. The Australian website Crikey has just launched an investigative series about the notorious lobbying firm Crosby Textor, or C/T as it now prefers to be called. It transpires that two clients of C/T’s American subsidiary will benefit greatly from the AUKUS defence pact between the US, the UK, and Australia. More>>