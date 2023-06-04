Take steps to prevent vehicle theft – Wairarapa

Police are urging the public to take extra precautions to keep their vehicles

safe after a recent increase in stolen vehicles reported across the Wairarapa

area.

In the past three months there have been 60 reports of vehicles being stolen,

says Wairarapa Area Prevention Manager Acting Senior Sergeant Gill Flower.

“We’re seeing a wide range of makes and models being stolen, with smaller

cars such as Mazda Demio and Toyota Aqua over-represented. The vehicles are

being used for joy-riding and sometimes to commit further offences and harm

in our community.”

Police are committed to recovering stolen vehicles and apprehending those

responsible, and so far 51 of the 60 stolen vehicles have been recovered by

Police.

However Police are seeking the help of vehicle owners to deter opportunistic

thieves.

We encourage people to take the following preventative measures to help keep

their vehicles safe:

Ensure the vehicle is locked and parked off the road, out of sight, or in

secure car parking where possible.

Consider a vehicle alarm or vehicle immobiliser.

Purchase a steering wheel lock.

In addition, please ensure valuables and credit cards are removed from

vehicles, particularly if cars are parked in the open.

We urge the community to contact Police if they have any information about

this ongoing offending.

Anyone that sees suspicious activity around vehicles should call Police on

111 if it’s happening now, or 105 after the fact.

