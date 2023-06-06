Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Timaru District Council Launches ‘snap Your Favourite Park’ Campaign To Encourage Families To Use The District Parks.

Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 9:30 am
Press Release: Timaru District Council

 

Timaru District Council, with support from Sport Canterbury and Sport NZ, are in the process of developing a Play, Active Recreation, and Sport Strategy.

It wants to encourage more Play, Active Recreation, and Sport in the neighbourhoods and communities of Timaru’s District.

The Council has now joined forces with Snap Send Solve app, to enable people to identify their favourite parks in the district. People can use the app, which is usually used to report issues such as potholes or water leaks, to snap their favourite outdoor recreational spots around the District.

The competition ‘snap your favourite park’ will start from June 6, 2023 and run until July 31, 2023. The winner will receive a race with Timaru District Mayor, Nigel Bowen, down the Mulcahy Park double flying fox in August.

Timaru District Council, Mayor Nigel Bowen, says he is looking forward to seeing people getting out and discovering all the recreational spaces the Timaru District has on offer.

“Timaru District has some amazing parks and recreation spaces, and we’re keen to see what everyone’s favourite parts are.

“This competition will support the Council’s vision of building a strong social fabric and a feeling of Timaru being a great place to live. Something now, and for the future.

“I’m excited to get people using Snap Send Solve in a positive way, and for the community to get out and enjoy our parks and recreation facilities.”

“I’m looking forward to racing the winner down the Mulcahy Park double flying fox in August, I think I might have a chance at winning too.”

The Snap, Send, Solve app enables you to use your Smartphone to Snap a photo and then Send it to Council. The app helps residents to quickly report problems that need fixing such as a pothole or a water leak.

Your photo arrives at the Council with all the details including the exact address of the problem, any notes you may have added all via the GPS on your phone. The app is free and can be downloaded from the Apple app store, or Android's Google Play.

The Council’s goal is for the competition to help shape the Play, Active Recreation, and Sport Strategy.

