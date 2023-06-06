Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Expressions Of Interests Sought For Independent Panel To Lead Hutt City Council's Representation Review

Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 2:15 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Hutt City Council is establishing an independent panel to conduct its upcoming representation review and is seeking expressions of interest from community members to be part of it.

Representation reviews consider things like the number of local electoral wards, the number of councillors, and use of structures like community boards. Hutt City Council’s last representation review was in 2018, and we’re now preparing to undertake another review in time for the 2025 local elections.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says this is the first time Hutt City Council has opted to run its representation review using an independent panel structure.

"I’ve always been uncomfortable about elected members directly reviewing electoral arrangements, because there is an unavoidable perception of self-interest at play.

"An independent panel will have the expertise and knowledge to review representation arrangements at arms-length from council and consider community views and feedback."

Mayor Barry encourages people to consider engaging in the expression of interest process to be part of the panel.

"This is a great opportunity for people in our community to support us with our representation review. The opportunity to help ensure we have the best possible representation arrangements for Hutt City Council doesn't come up very often," Mayor Barry says.

Final decisions about Council’s representation arrangements will be made in 2024, following full public consultation.

More information about the representation review and the independent panel, including expressions of interest, is available on our website.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Red Tape & Nicky Hager’s Regal Reward


Not for the first time, David Seymour looks like an answer to a non-existent problem. Reportedly, ACT is promising to establish a Ministry of Regulations to cut through all that bureaucracy and red tape. Seymour is promising to create a whole new bureaucracy, presumably one blessed with its own secretariat, office space, and highly paid Minister. More>>



 
 

New Zealand Government: New Moves To Curb Youth Vaping

From August this year, all vaping devices sold in NZ will need to have removeable or replaceable batteries, which will limit the sale of disposable vapes to young people. Any locations within 300 metres of schools and marae will be also off-limits for new shops. More>>



National: Wood’s Airport Shares Raise Major Trust Issues

Michael Wood appears to have committed multiple breaches of the Cabinet Manual over his undisclosed holding of Auckland Airport shares while Minister of Transport. More>>


IERP: Making Our Electoral System Fairer, Clearer, & More Accessible

The Independent Electoral Review Panel has published its draft recommendations focused on ensuring our electoral system is fairer, clearer, and more accessible so that as many people as possible can take part. More>>


Government: National Space Policy Launched

The next "giant leap" in New Zealand’s space journey has been taken today with the launch of the National Space Policy, Economic Development Minister Barbara Edmonds announced. More>>


Government: King’s Birthday Honours Recognise Strength Of Service To NZ

The strength and diversity of service in New Zealand is a standout feature of Monday's King’s Birthday and Coronation Honours list, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said
More>>

ALSO:

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 