Expressions Of Interests Sought For Independent Panel To Lead Hutt City Council's Representation Review

Hutt City Council is establishing an independent panel to conduct its upcoming representation review and is seeking expressions of interest from community members to be part of it.

Representation reviews consider things like the number of local electoral wards, the number of councillors, and use of structures like community boards. Hutt City Council’s last representation review was in 2018, and we’re now preparing to undertake another review in time for the 2025 local elections.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says this is the first time Hutt City Council has opted to run its representation review using an independent panel structure.

"I’ve always been uncomfortable about elected members directly reviewing electoral arrangements, because there is an unavoidable perception of self-interest at play.

"An independent panel will have the expertise and knowledge to review representation arrangements at arms-length from council and consider community views and feedback."

Mayor Barry encourages people to consider engaging in the expression of interest process to be part of the panel.

"This is a great opportunity for people in our community to support us with our representation review. The opportunity to help ensure we have the best possible representation arrangements for Hutt City Council doesn't come up very often," Mayor Barry says.

Final decisions about Council’s representation arrangements will be made in 2024, following full public consultation.

More information about the representation review and the independent panel, including expressions of interest, is available on our website.

