Hutt-bound Lane Closed, SH58 Haywards Hill - Wellington
Wednesday, 7 June 2023, 8:08 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The Hutt Valley-bound lane of State Highway 58, Haywards
Hill is closed near Hugh Duncan Street, following a crash
involving three vehicles, reported at
5.40am.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and
expect
delays.
© Scoop Media
