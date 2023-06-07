Regional Council Welcomes Proposed MfE Burning Rules Change

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council welcomes the advice by the Ministry for the Environment that an Order in Council has been proposed by the Minister for the Environment.

Environment Minister David Parker said today that a proposed temporary rule change would enable rural Hawke’s Bay landowners dealing with masses of cyclone and flood debris to carefully burn mixed waste so they can replant and return their land to productivity.

The proposed Order in Council under the Severe Weather Emergency Recovery Act that would temporarily allow open-air burning of cyclone and flood waste in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti.

If approved, the Order in Council would take effect no later than 27 June and would expire on 15 December.

Regional Council staff will be working with landowners to ensure they understand the new permitted activity standards that accompany this temporary rule change. These would include:

Steps to separate materials (e.g. tanalised posts, plastics, wire etc.), where possible

Timing of the burn

Weather conditions

Preparation of a fire management plan

Notification of parties (e.g. Fire and Emergency New Zealand – https://www.firepermit.nz/FENZ/Default.aspx)

Appropriate disposal of remaining waste material and ash

Site testing and remediation, if required

Rural property owners with questions about burning can contact Hawke’s Bay Regional Council’s Pollution Hotline on 0800 108 838.

© Scoop Media

