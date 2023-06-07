Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Shelly Bay Campaigners Call For Urgent Investigation Into The Fire That Destroyed Historic Sawtooth Building

Wednesday, 7 June 2023, 12:51 pm
Press Release: Buy Back The Bay

Shelly Bay campaigners are calling for the police and fire and emergency to launch an immediate investigation into the cause of the fire that destroyed the historic Sawtooth Building in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Spokesperson Mary Varnham said the site should be treated as a possible crime scene. “This looks like arson. A large strong building like this does not catch fire on its own.”

Varnham said her group, Buy Back the Bay, had been fighting to have the building saved and restored, as required by the Wellington Company’s resource consent.

“In recent weeks we have been challenging the Council over its decision to demolish the building. “We have been talking to lawyers about legal action to stop the demolition," she said. “We are devastated that the building has now been lost.”

Under the fast-track resource consent granted to developers The Wellington Company, the Sawtooth Building was to have been restored and refurbished and eventually handed back to the city.

‘Shelly Bay is now a horror show. The people of Wellington need answers.”

Varnham said the building contained asbestos. Firefighters at the scene had told her the site would have to be closed for some time until the asbestos was removed. “This could mean the permanent closure of the iconic Chocolate Fish Café across the road,’ Varnham said. “This is a tragedy.”

The majority of Shelly Bay was purchased in 2009 by Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust, the commercial arm of Taranaki Whānui, as part of its treaty settlement. In 2017 PNBST onsold its land to The Wellington Company against the wishes of a majority of its members. This is now the subject of a case in the Māori Land Court.

3.5 hectares remained in council ownership and were controversially sold to The Wellington Company under a long-term lease, after several councillors who had pledged to retain the land changed their position. It is this land that the Sawtooth Building stood on. It is understood the company has not yet paid the council for the land so the Sawtooth Building is still council property.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Buy Back The Bay on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Red Tape & Nicky Hager’s Regal Reward


Not for the first time, David Seymour looks like an answer to a non-existent problem. Reportedly, ACT is promising to establish a Ministry of Regulations to cut through all that bureaucracy and red tape. Seymour is promising to create a whole new bureaucracy, presumably one blessed with its own secretariat, office space, and highly paid Minister. More>>



 
 

Government: Primary Teachers' Top Base Salary To Rise To $100,000

Primary teachers have agreed to the Government’s pay offer which will see the top base salary step rise to $100,000 by December 2024. More>>


Government: New Moves To Curb Youth Vaping

From August this year, all vaping devices sold in NZ will need to have removeable or replaceable batteries, which will limit the sale of disposable vapes to young people. Any locations within 300 metres of schools and marae will be also off-limits for new shops. More>>


National: Wood’s Airport Shares Raise Major Trust Issues

Michael Wood appears to have committed multiple breaches of the Cabinet Manual over his undisclosed holding of Auckland Airport shares while Minister of Transport. More>>


National: Releases Infrastructure For The Future Plan

National will address New Zealand’s yawning infrastructure deficit to drive economic growth and better living standards for Kiwis, National’s Infrastructure spokesperson Chris Bishop says. More>>


Government: National Space Policy Launched

The next "giant leap" in New Zealand’s space journey has been taken today with the launch of the National Space Policy, Economic Development Minister Barbara Edmonds announced. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 