Aumn Climate Summary - NIWA
Wednesday, 7 June 2023, 3:49 pm
Press Release: NIWA
Following on from the warmest May ever recorded, here's
the summary for the three months of
autumn.
Temperatures were above average (+0.51°C to
+1.20°C of average) or well above average (>1.20°C
of average) across nearly all of the country.
Yes, it
was wet. Above normal (120-149% of normal) or well above
normal (>149% of normal) rainfall was observed in
much of Northland, Auckland, parts of Bay of Plenty and the
Central Plateau, Taranaki, coastal Manawatū-Whanganui,
parts of Wellington-Wairarapa, much of Marlborough, Nelson,
Tasman, the West Coast, central Canterbury, Otago, and
interior Southland.
But not everywhere... pockets of
below normal rainfall (50-79% of normal) occurred in eastern
Northland, northern Waikato, coastal Gisborne and Hawke’s
Bay, and coastal South
Canterbury.
© Scoop Media
