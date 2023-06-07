Aumn Climate Summary - NIWA

Following on from the warmest May ever recorded, here's the summary for the three months of autumn.

Temperatures were above average (+0.51°C to +1.20°C of average) or well above average (>1.20°C of average) across nearly all of the country.

Yes, it was wet. Above normal (120-149% of normal) or well above normal (>149% of normal) rainfall was observed in much of Northland, Auckland, parts of Bay of Plenty and the Central Plateau, Taranaki, coastal Manawatū-Whanganui, parts of Wellington-Wairarapa, much of Marlborough, Nelson, Tasman, the West Coast, central Canterbury, Otago, and interior Southland.

But not everywhere... pockets of below normal rainfall (50-79% of normal) occurred in eastern Northland, northern Waikato, coastal Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay, and coastal South Canterbury.

