Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Aumn Climate Summary - NIWA

Wednesday, 7 June 2023, 3:49 pm
Press Release: NIWA

Following on from the warmest May ever recorded, here's the summary for the three months of autumn.

Temperatures were above average (+0.51°C to +1.20°C of average) or well above average (>1.20°C of average) across nearly all of the country.

Yes, it was wet. Above normal (120-149% of normal) or well above normal (>149% of normal) rainfall was observed in much of Northland, Auckland, parts of Bay of Plenty and the Central Plateau, Taranaki, coastal Manawatū-Whanganui, parts of Wellington-Wairarapa, much of Marlborough, Nelson, Tasman, the West Coast, central Canterbury, Otago, and interior Southland.

But not everywhere... pockets of below normal rainfall (50-79% of normal) occurred in eastern Northland, northern Waikato, coastal Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay, and coastal South Canterbury.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NIWA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Red Tape & Nicky Hager’s Regal Reward


Not for the first time, David Seymour looks like an answer to a non-existent problem. Reportedly, ACT is promising to establish a Ministry of Regulations to cut through all that bureaucracy and red tape. Seymour is promising to create a whole new bureaucracy, presumably one blessed with its own secretariat, office space, and highly paid Minister. More>>



 
 

Government: Primary Teachers' Top Base Salary Step To Rise To $100,000
Primary teachers have agreed to the Government’s pay offer which will see the top base salary step rise to $100,000 by December next year... More>>

Government: New Moves To Curb Youth Vaping

From August this year, all vaping devices sold in NZ will need to have removeable or replaceable batteries, which will limit the sale of disposable vapes to young people. Any locations within 300 metres of schools and marae will be also off-limits for new shops... More>>



National: Wood’s Airport Shares Raise Major Trust Issues

Michael Wood appears to have committed multiple breaches of the Cabinet Manual over his undisclosed holding of Auckland Airport shares while Minister of Transport... More>>


National: Releases Infrastructure For The Future Plan

National will address New Zealand’s yawning infrastructure deficit to drive economic growth and better living standards for Kiwis, National’s Infrastructure spokesperson Chris Bishop says... More>>

Government: National Space Policy Launched

The next "giant leap" in New Zealand’s space journey has been taken today with the launch of the National Space Policy, Economic Development Minister Barbara Edmonds announced... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 