IPCA Find Use Of Force Against Man In Canterbury Justified

Attributable to Relieving Canterbury District Commander Corrie Parnell

Police acknowledge the findings of the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) which found that Police were justified in using force when arresting a man in Rolleston in 2021.

On Friday 26 November 2021, Police were called after a man stole a vehicle in Timaru.

The man fled from Police and eventually stole a second vehicle.

Given the dangerous manner of driving, Police were engaged in a pursuit at times while he travelled towards Christchurch.

The man crashed the second vehicle and attempted to steal a third at knifepoint before fleeing on foot to a rural property in Rolleston.

Armed Police located the man at the property where he behaved threateningly while wielding an axe and a knife.

After repeated attempts to comply with officers, he eventually dropped the axe but refused to release the knife.

The man became increasingly agitated and threatened one of the officers with the knife.

The officers determined that force was necessary to apprehend the man. Police deployed tactical options including a taser and a dog which enabled a successful arrest.

The man was convicted on several charges in relation to the incident including robbery and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Canterbury District Commander Corrie Parnell says this was a positive outcome to a very risky situation.

“The offender showed total disregard for the safety of the public with no sign of willingness to deescalate the situation, therefore, our officers made the right decision in the use of force.”

“Thankfully, none of our officers were harmed during the incident, however, we will continue to support those impacted by the events of this day.”

