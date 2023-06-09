Time For Action On Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder In Aotearoa

Alcohol Action NZ welcomes the establishment of the FASD Advisory Roopuu, announced by the Associate Minister of Health Hon Willow-Jean Prime today, and the appointment of Raawiri Ratuu (Kaiaarahi of Kookiri ki Taamakimakaurau Trust) and Professor Māmari Stephens (Te Rarawa) as its co-chairs.

This follows years of advocacy by Raawiri Ratu for action to reduce alcohol-related harm and the hearing of his Waitangi Tribunal claim relating to FASD last year.

FASD has been almost completely ignored by successive governments, with few appropriate health or support services provided for individuals or their whānau, no attempts characterize the size and nature of the problem, and no prevention strategy.

Māori are disproportionately affected by FASD, and alcohol has been a contributor to a wide range of harms and inequities post-colonisation.

Dr Tony Farrell, a medical spokesperson for Alcohol Action NZ, says “A full range of services and supports need to be developed for individuals and whānau affected by FASD - from diagnostic services through to appropriate lifelong support.”

“The specific exclusion of FASD from recognition as a disability, and thereby from entitlement to support, must end”, he added.

Dr Sam McBride, Chair of Alcohol Action NZ, says “In addition to the need for support and services for families and communities affected by FASD, a prevention strategy is required. A high level of awareness that alcohol causes brain damage is critical, among pregnant women and throughout the population, but to be effective we also need effective policies that reduce affordability, availability and marketing of alcohol.”

“Alcohol also causes brain damage at the other end of the age spectrum, with heavy drinking contributing to early-onset dementia”

The alcohol industry has fought hard to stop the public knowing the full extent of harm from FASD, with their long-term opposition to the placement of health warnings on beverage containers.

They find it very hard to publicize that their highly profitable product is causing so much preventable brain damage in the children of Aotearoa, particularly tamariki Māori.

Professor Sellman commented “The public needs adequate protection from industries that sell inherently harmful commodities, whether they are pesticides or alcohol.”

