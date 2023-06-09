Employment Boost For Mid And Far North

A programme to provide equal employment opportunities for rangatahi in Northland has been launched in Waipapa.

Tūranga - Ara Whakamaua is led by Missy Hampson and she believes the programme will help job seekers be better prepared for the workforce.

“Our aim is to get people from the Mid and Far North into sustainable careers so they can forge their own path and get ahead in life,” says Missy.

Over the next 12 months, 40 Northlanders aged 15 to 24 will take part in four ten-week intakes before being placed into employment with numerous programme partners – Waipapa Pine, Mt Pokaka and Ventia included.

Tūranga – Ara Whakamaua has been developed by Northland business Work Ready.

It is a wrap-around service that empowers rangatahi to overcome their own obstacles. The programme gives rangatahi the skills and motivation that they need to gain sustainable employment.

“This is not just about finding a job because Ara Whakamaua will help rangatahi gain the self-belief and resilience needed to keep a job.” Providing pastoral care to rangatahi while they are on the programme and when they have graduated will give them the support they need for when things get tough for them.

“Our aspiration is that all rangatahi in Te Tai Tokerau will have equal employment opportunities regardless of geographic location or ethnicity.”

Missy believes that through the Mid-North Ara Whakamaua programme, rangatahi can move into sustainable employment resulting in positive long-term outcomes for individuals and their whānau.

Once working, rangatahi will be supported by Missy’s team with pastoral care to further enhance their chances of succeeding in meeting their own personal goals.

“We have seen a clear need for more workers in construction, timber processing, hospitality, health and home-based care. Construction is booming in Te Tai Tokerau which has created a need for more workers.

“Hospitality is on the come back and health and social care is one of the biggest sectors in Northland making up 12.6% of the total workforce.”

Ara Whakamaua believe rangitahi will be exposed to increased social connectedness, improved self-worth and the chance to gain the skills and applicable training to get sustainable employment, education and training.

“We firmly believe Ara Whakamaua will make a difference to the lives of people in the Mid and Far North and our team is determined to help change lives,” says Missy.

For information on the four ten-person Ara Whakamaua intakes, email admin@workready.nz

Editor’s Note: Work Ready works with people, businesses and communities to obtain education, training and work opportunities.

© Scoop Media

