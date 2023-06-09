Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Input Sought On Draft Makorori Master Plan

Friday, 9 June 2023, 1:17 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

There’ve been a lot of cuppas over the past year as details of the draft Makorori Master Plan were worked out between Council, residents, user groups and mana whenua.

Now it’s now time for the community to read it.

“We want to know if we got this document right for a special beach in our region,” says Council Liveable Spaces Planning Team Leader Tyler Kirk.

Throughout 2022, community input was sought via an online survey, workshops with a reference group of residents, stakeholders and mana whenua, and conversations with stakeholder groups.

From today until 30 June, the draft plan is available to read on Council’s website, with a short survey to get feedback from the community. Printed copies and surveys will be available at Council's Gisborne and Te Puia Springs offices, the HB Williams Memorial Library, and Wainui Beach School reception.

Mr Kirk says the two main functions of the plan include designating carparks and reducing vehicle access through the wider dune system to allow the dunes to revegetate, and to share the cultural heritage of the beach in a way that reflects the aspirations of hapū, fostering place-based learning.

Mr Kirk says this includes the formal naming of visitor destinations after tīpuna and pā, with guidance from hapū, and signage to acknowledge some of these sites.

“The vision within the draft plan is for a thriving environment and people in the shelter of Te Toka-Ahuru/Ariel Reef - referencing its historic significance, to guide its management today.

“It’s been in the planning for a long time. We’ve looked at it again with a recovery and post-cyclone lens to ensure it is still fit for purpose.”

Mr Kirk wanted to give special acknowledgement to the input of Makorori hapū, and Nikki Searancke in particular, as well as former councillor Pat Seymour and the wider Makorori community for their support for the plan.

“We couldn't have written this plan without the generous input of all of you."

The results of this survey, along with a refined plan will be presented back to councillors in August.

Where to read the plan and take the survey: Home | Participate (gdc.govt.nz)

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Saudi Sports-Washing

Since sport is our global religion, it isn’t surprising that the theocratic Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has taken the redemptive power of sportswashing to the point where its massive investment in professional sports may be hoodwinking the West into overlooking the Kingdom’s terrible human rights record. More>>



 
 

Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic - and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


National: Another False Statement Means Wood Must Go

Revelations that Michael Wood emailed a false answer to media about his pecuniary interests shortly after becoming Transport Minister means the PM must sack him, National’s Paul Goldsmith says. More>>


Government: Primary Teachers' Top Base Salary To Rise To $100,000

Primary teachers have agreed to the Government’s pay offer which will see the top base salary step rise to $100,000 by December 2024. More>>


Government: New Moves To Curb Youth Vaping

From August this year, all vaping devices sold in NZ will need to have removeable or replaceable batteries, which will limit the sale of disposable vapes to young people. Any locations within 300 metres of schools and marae will be also off-limits for new shops. More>>


Government: NZ Well Placed As Economy Affects Govt Books

The Government books are reflecting a further moderation in economic activity, although NZ is well placed to face the challenges of living costs, recent extreme weather, & a subdued global economy. More>>


National: Releases Infrastructure For The Future Plan

National will address New Zealand’s yawning infrastructure deficit to drive economic growth and better living standards for Kiwis, National’s Infrastructure spokesperson Chris Bishop says. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 