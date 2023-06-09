Input Sought On Draft Makorori Master Plan

There’ve been a lot of cuppas over the past year as details of the draft Makorori Master Plan were worked out between Council, residents, user groups and mana whenua.

Now it’s now time for the community to read it.

“We want to know if we got this document right for a special beach in our region,” says Council Liveable Spaces Planning Team Leader Tyler Kirk.

Throughout 2022, community input was sought via an online survey, workshops with a reference group of residents, stakeholders and mana whenua, and conversations with stakeholder groups.

From today until 30 June, the draft plan is available to read on Council’s website, with a short survey to get feedback from the community. Printed copies and surveys will be available at Council's Gisborne and Te Puia Springs offices, the HB Williams Memorial Library, and Wainui Beach School reception.

Mr Kirk says the two main functions of the plan include designating carparks and reducing vehicle access through the wider dune system to allow the dunes to revegetate, and to share the cultural heritage of the beach in a way that reflects the aspirations of hapū, fostering place-based learning.

Mr Kirk says this includes the formal naming of visitor destinations after tīpuna and pā, with guidance from hapū, and signage to acknowledge some of these sites.

“The vision within the draft plan is for a thriving environment and people in the shelter of Te Toka-Ahuru/Ariel Reef - referencing its historic significance, to guide its management today.

“It’s been in the planning for a long time. We’ve looked at it again with a recovery and post-cyclone lens to ensure it is still fit for purpose.”

Mr Kirk wanted to give special acknowledgement to the input of Makorori hapū, and Nikki Searancke in particular, as well as former councillor Pat Seymour and the wider Makorori community for their support for the plan.

“We couldn't have written this plan without the generous input of all of you."

The results of this survey, along with a refined plan will be presented back to councillors in August.

Where to read the plan and take the survey: Home | Participate (gdc.govt.nz)

