Serious Crash, Western Hills Drive, Kensignton - Northland
Saturday, 10 June 2023, 2:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a two vehicle crash
at the intersection of Kensington Drive and Percy
Street.
The crash was reported around
9:50am.
One person has received serious injuries and
is being transported to Whangerei hospital.
The
Serious Crash Unit have been advised.
Motorists are
advised to avoid the are and diversions are in
place.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more