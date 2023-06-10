Serious Crash, Western Hills Drive, Kensignton - Northland

Emergency services are responding to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Kensington Drive and Percy Street.

The crash was reported around 9:50am.

One person has received serious injuries and is being transported to Whangerei hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit have been advised.

Motorists are advised to avoid the are and diversions are in place.

