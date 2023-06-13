Overnight Northbound Closure On Northern Gateway Toll Road

As part of works to complete the Ara Tūhono – Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway, artworks will be installed at both ends of the project tomorrow night.

The Northern Gateway Toll Road (State Highway 1 between the Silverdale interchange and Puhoi) will be closed to northbound traffic tomorrow, Wednesday 14 June from 9pm to 5am.

Motorists are asked to follow the sign-posted detour routes via Hibiscus Coast Highway.

Stop/go traffic management will be in place on Hibiscus Coast Highway and Pūhoi Road to ensure access in both directions is available during the closure.

The artworks will be installed via crane and will take place overnight to minimise disruption during peak traffic hours.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/nztaakl

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiAkNth

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

