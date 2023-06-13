SH1 Upgrade For South Auckland Approved

An independent panel has granted resource consents, subject to conditions, to upgrade State Highway 1 between the Papakura BP service station on-ramp and Bremner Road overbridge in Auckland.

This project includes replacing the Otuuwairoa bridges, widening the SH1 motorway leading to the bridges, installing stormwater management, and building a new walking and cycling path.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency applied for resource consents and lodged two notices of requirement for this stage of their project under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

The independent panel also confirmed the two notices of requirement, which designate the area of land for the project.

Consent conditions cover areas including pre-construction and construction, noise and vibration, coastal activities and stormwater. The full list of conditions can be read in the decision document linked below.

The decision comes 143 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA).

The EPA is not involved in the decision-making - we provide advice and administrative support for the panel convener, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panels he appoints.

Background

The project has four sections: Stage 1A, Stage 1B1, Stage 1B2, and Stage 2.

This application for resource consents and notices of requirements is for stage 1B2.

On 12 November 2021, the expert consenting panel granted resource consents, subject to conditions, and confirmed two notices of requirement subject to conditions to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Transpower New Zealand Limited for Stage 1B1.

Papakura to Drury South State Highway 1 Stage 1B2 improvements decision

More about fast-track consenting

© Scoop Media

