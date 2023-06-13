Serious Crash, Allanton-Waihola Road, Henley - Southern
Tuesday, 13 June 2023, 6:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle
collision on
Allanton-Waihola Road.
The crash was
reported around 5:15pm.
Initial indications suggest
two people are seriously injured.
The Serious Crash
Unit have been advised.
Motorists are asked to avoid
the area and diversions are in
place.
