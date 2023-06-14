Eagle eyes in Mt Eden

One man is facing charges after Police located a stolen vehicle in Mt Eden on Tuesday afternoon.

The Police helicopter, Eagle, had been patrolling and identified a vehicle with stolen plates in the area at around 2.19pm.

Auckland City West Area Commander, Inspector Alisse Robertson says the vehicle had been stolen from the North Shore earlier this year.

“At one point the driver tried to evade the helicopter at a carpark on Dominion Road.

“Unfortunately for him, Eagle had already directed frontline staff to the area, who located the man on foot as he tried to leave the car park.

“He was arrested without further incident.”

The 34-year-old man had several warrants for his arrest including for dishonesty and burglary offences.

He is now facing additional charges of receiving stolen property and driving while disqualified, Inspector Robertson says.

The man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.



