Tim Shadbolt's Request For A Ratepayer-funded Statue Of Himself Beggars Belief
Wednesday, 14 June 2023, 11:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Commenting on former
Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt’s request for a
ratepayer-funded statue of himself, Taxpayers’
Union Campaigns Manager, Callum Purves,
said:
“It beggars belief that Tim Shadbolt thinks
this is an appropriate use of Invercargill residents' money,
especially considering that the public have already had to
pay for his enormous ratepayer-funded mayoral
portrait.
“We commend Mayor Nobby Clarke for
standing firm on this issue and looking out for
ratepayers’ interests. If Mr Shadbolt would like a statue
of himself, he is more than welcome to fundraise for one
privately.”
