Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Harbour Shared Path To Be Known As Te Aka Ōtākou

Thursday, 15 June 2023, 11:37 am
Press Release: Dunedin City Council

Dunedin (Thursday, 15 June 2023) – Dunedin’s shared pathway running ‘port to port’ around Otago Harbour now has a new name thanks to Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou.

The full trail from Port Chalmers to beyond Portobello will be known as Te Aka Ōtākou (The Otago Vine), referring to the winding path of the trail and the harbour as the central waterway to cling to.

Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou spokesperson Megan Pōtiki says, “Tahu Pōtiki named this in 2019, not long before he passed away, therefore it is important that we acknowledge him as the harbour path nears completion.”

As well as Te Aka Ōtākou, Mr Pōtiki coined other names for each side of the harbour.

The northern or State Highway 88 trail will be known as Te Ara Moana (The Ocean Path), while the eastern or Otago Peninsula trail is Te Awa Ōtākou (The Ocean River).

Te Ara Moana refers to the direction of the tide as it flows out of the harbour towards the ocean.

Te Awa Ōtākou refers to the flow of the tide into the harbour and towards the city. This oceanic current is of singular and enduring significance to the Ōtākou hapū. It was the main highway for travel to and from the inland trails to the ocean. Known as an ‘awa moana’ – a mixed river of both fresh and salt water, Te Awa Ōtākou was an abundant mahika kai harbour.

The naming announcement comes as Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency nears completion of construction on the Port Chalmers to St Leonards section of shared path.

Waka Kotahi Director of Regional Relationships James Caygill says, “The Port Chalmers to St Leonards part of the path presented many challenges given the lack of space for the path in a demanding coastal marine environment.

“It involved reclaiming areas of the harbour, realigning sections of the main trunk rail line, building several major retaining walls, and a new 600-metre plus boardwalk to carry the cycle path around the edge of Blanket Bay.

“We have incorporated the story of Matamata, a guardian taniwha for the harbour, into the Roseneath cutting panels and our crews and contractors have worked closely with the harbour communities and KiwiRail throughout.

“It is an amazing project which will benefit people across many generations, and it will be open by the end of July,” Mr Caygill says.

Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich says he is also excited to see the Dunedin City Council’s contribution to the wider project.

The Peninsula Connection shared pathway, through to Portobello on the Te Awa Ōtākou side of the trail, is expected to be completed by mid-2024.

“It's fantastic to see so many people already using the shared path on a regular basis. As it nears completion, I expect that number to increase even more.

“It is also instructive to see the cultural values of mana whenua expressed in the names chosen for this much-loved development.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Dunedin City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Losing The Ukraine War

Obviously, no-one defends the RNZ digital journalist who distorted the content and meaning of so many articles on the Ukraine war, some of them bylined by journalists who had no idea their work had been twisted to serve the needs of Kremlin propaganda, but while we're talking about the ethics of RNZ’s coverage, the tide of the war seems to be moving in favour of the Russians. More>>



 
 

Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


Green Party: New Income Guarantee For Every New Zealander

"Our Income Guarantee will give everyone peace of mind that they can always afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs - even when times are tough,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years.Even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. Ultimately, it’s the children who will suffer if we can’t retain enough experienced teachers. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will took part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>


Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture, and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


Te Papa: Sacred Ancestral Remains & Taonga Return From Germany

The remains of 95 Māori & Moriori ancestors, along with 6 Toi moko (mummified tattooed heads) and taonga Māori, have been repatriated from seven institutions across Germany. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 