Mahinga Innovation Centre Officially Opens In Ngawha

The Mahinga Innovation Centre, located within the Ngawha Innovation and Enterprise Park in Kaikohe, has officially opened with a Puanga Celebration on Tuesday 13 June.

Mana whenua Ngāti Rangi welcomed guests through a dawn karakia and pōwhiri, with up to 300 community leaders, central and local government representatives and organisations based at Ngawha Innovation and Enterprise Park in attendance.

Mahinga Innovation Centre was officially opened by Mayor Moko Tepania, with a plaque unveiled to mark significant occasion.

An initiative of Northland Inc, the region’s economic development agency, Mahinga Innovation Centre is a shared workspace encompassing hot desks, meeting rooms, office facilities, a café and dedicated front of house staff.

The opening is significant as the facility provides a strategic platform for economic growth in the area, says Northland Inc CE Paul Linton.

“Mahinga Innovation Centre is designed to bring together organisations and businesses in a space where they can share knowledge, resources and create networks to generate growth. It is our hope that through this base we can foster collaboration between businesses and organisations, help solve industry challenges, and seize opportunities which can add value to a wide range of businesses located in the Park. It is designed for startups, SME's and those looking to grow their business in the North needing a high quality co-working space in a park like environment.”

Modern facilities and technology were a focus for the Centre development, with video conferencing, smart screens and connectivity to ensure businesses have a strong platform for growth in the mid north. The Centre also houses laboratory spaces already in use by a cluster of natural products companies manufacturing products in the space.

Mahinga Innovation Centre is located within the 240-hectare Ngawha Innovation and Enterprise Park project, 3km east of Kaikohe. The area around the Park holds some of Northland’s most productive land and rich natural assets, with a predominantly youthful and Māori population.

Critical to the Park’s development, Northland Inc supported Far North Holdings Limited by taking the head lease for Mahinga Innovation Centre, as part of the bid for the grant funding provided to establish Ngawha Innovation and Enterprise Park.

“Northland Inc have been involved with the wider Ngawha Innovation and Enterprise Park project since the outset, recognising the potential of the area and the significant impact such a project could have on economic outcomes for not only the immediate area, but the entire region. In addition to job creation, productivity and GDP opportunities are plentiful through Ngawha’s unique location and proposition.”

“We’re pleased to have supported this project and continue our involvement through Mahinga Innovation Centre” says Linton.

Mahinga Innovation Centre offers a range of casual and permanent hot-desking opportunities and meeting room hire. Further information on Mahinga Innovation Centre can be found at https://www.northlandnz.com/mahinga-innovation-centre/

© Scoop Media

