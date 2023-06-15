Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Architects Chosen To Design New Tuatara Facility In Queens Park

Thursday, 15 June 2023, 7:18 pm
Press Release: Invercargill City Council

Invercargill’s precious tuatara will join one of Queens Park’s most beloved attractions: with Henry and friends set to make their new home in the animal reserve.

The construction of a new tuatara enclosure is part of the city’s museum redevelopment, dubbed Project 1225. The project will also see the existing museum demolished and a new museum built at the same location in Queens Park, as well as the construction of a new museum collection storage facility at Tisbury.

In February, the decision was made to move the tuatara out of their home in the existing museum to a temporary site until their new enclosure was ready. Noise and vibrations from geotechnical work on-site had the potential to negatively impact the tuatara and their wellbeing.

Invercargill City Council Mana Whenua Representative Evelyn Cook said the new enclosure would ensure the tuatara’s rich legacy in the rohe continued.

“Tuatara are a taonga and their presence in Waihōpai provides us with an opportunity to understand their importance in Aotearoa New Zealand as a remnant of a bygone age.

“It is a privilege to care for them and provide them with the best living area possible,” she said.

Council’s Programme Director Lee Butcher said Council was excited to announce the location of the new 109m2 tuatara enclosure at the animal reserve at Queens Park. It will be housed near the entrance to the playground car park.

The new location would connect the tuatara with other animals that call Queens Park home, he said.

“Housing the tuatara in a space where generations of Southlanders can continue their connection with them is really important to our community,” he said.

Christchurch-based firm Studio 4 had been chosen to design the new facility.

“I have absolute faith that Studio 4 and its consultants are the right team to design the perfect home for our tuatara, given the work they have already done for Christchurch’s precious gorillas at the Great Ape Centre in Orana Park. An enclosure of this calibre will be the first in the South Island and likely even Aotearoa.”

Studio 4 directors Julian O’Sullivan and Matt Sloper said they were familiar with Invercargill and the south, having already assisted in the design and delivery of the award-winning Te Puka o Te Waka Rakiura Museum on Stewart Island.

“We are excited to be involved in this project of national significance and we are looking forward to creating a safe and secure home for the tuatara as well as a visitor experience the people of Invercargill and Southland can be proud of.”

Manager Parks Performance Kate Gough said it was crucial to provide safe living spaces for animals and to follow animal husbandry guidelines. Part of the reason Studio 4 was chosen for the project was because of the firm’s experience in designing specialist enclosures to keep animals safe and protected, she said. 

“The new location within the animal reserve will provide the best way to look after the tuatara, and will be as close to their natural habitat as possible,” she said. 

“We are really excited that Henry and his friends will be joining another part of Queens Park that families enjoy spending time in, and we can’t wait to welcome them to their new home.” 

The first concept designs for the facility are expected to be available in July

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Invercargill City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Losing The Ukraine War

Obviously, no-one defends the RNZ digital journalist who distorted the content and meaning of so many articles on the Ukraine war, some of them bylined by journalists who had no idea their work had been twisted to serve the needs of Kremlin propaganda, but while we're talking about the ethics of RNZ’s coverage, the tide of the war seems to be moving in favour of the Russians. More>>



 
 

Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


Green Party: New Income Guarantee For Every New Zealander

"Our Income Guarantee will give everyone peace of mind that they can always afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs - even when times are tough,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years.Even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. Ultimately, it’s the children who will suffer if we can’t retain enough experienced teachers. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will took part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>


Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture, and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


Te Papa: Sacred Ancestral Remains & Taonga Return From Germany

The remains of 95 Māori & Moriori ancestors, along with 6 Toi moko (mummified tattooed heads) and taonga Māori, have been repatriated from seven institutions across Germany. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 