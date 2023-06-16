Big Buddy Announces Appointment Of New Ceo, Jason Judkins - Replacing Paul Burns After 6 Years Of ‘Outstanding Service’

Big Buddy, a not for profit organisation that matches boys without fathers in their lives with volunteer men from the community (“Big Buddies”), is announcing a new leader after six years of outstanding service from outgoing CEO Paul Burns.

Big Buddy has appointed Jason Judkins as its new CEO. Jason has a highly successful track record of building teams and growing thriving export companies.

Jason is a Director of Babich Wine’s and most recently the CEO of Hop Revolution, a start-up hop growing, processing and exporting business.

Jason has been CEO of both Taylor Pass Honey and Yealands Wine Group. Earlier in his career, Jason ran his own boutique financial advisory business and was a Director at KPMG in New Zealand and Hong Kong, specialising in corporate turnaround and debt restructuring.

Big Buddy is Jason’s first appointment within the Not for Profit sector. He was drawn to the role out of a desire to make a positive social impact in New Zealand saying, “For over 20 years Big Buddy has been walking alongside amazing mums and caregivers, matching good guys with boys and creating life changing relationships. I’m thrilled to be part of a great team that has such a positive ripple effect throughout New Zealand.”

Big Buddy Chair Travis Field is excited to welcome Jason to the Big Buddy family: “Jason’s extensive experience and proven success as a leader, combined with a drive to lead a purpose-led team were just what we were looking for.”

Travis thanks outgoing CEO Paul Burns. “During Paul’s time at Big Buddy, the organisation has significantly grown in size and profile, expanding into Hamilton and Tauranga. We have rebranded and matched many more boys to Big Buddies. Last month we celebrated our 1,111th Big Buddy match.

“Paul will be greatly missed, but we wish him all the best in his new adventures and know he will always be part of the Big Buddy village,” says Travis.

© Scoop Media

