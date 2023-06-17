NBS Dancing For A Cause 2023 Raises $440,000 For Nelson Tasman Hospice

The Dancing for a Cause Charitable Trust was thrilled to announce the total amount raised for Nelson Tasman Hospice from the 2023 NBS Dancing for a Cause event, at a celebration on Thursday evening. With unwavering support from the community, sponsors, and passionate participants, this year’s event has shattered all previous fundraising records, generating an incredible $440,000. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the compassionate community in our region, supporting the vital work of the Nelson Tasman Hospice.

Those that attended NBS Dancing for a Cause this year were inspired as contestants shared their journey and gave it their all on 27 May at the Trafalgar Centre. The energy of the night was infectious, as the contestants and dancers had the audience completely captivated, with the full force of the support for the contestants radiating from all corners of the stadium.

Among the outstanding dances, Ryan Edwards from Sport Tasman, along with his dance partner Hazel Adcock won over the judges with their Viennese Waltz and were crowned this year’s NBS Dancing for a Cause winner. The People's Choice Award for the evening, determined through audience voting, was presented to Kat Campbell of KC & Co Real Estate and her dance partner Joel Scott, for dancing the Paso Doble.

In addition to celebrating her exceptional waltz performance, Cheryl Candish, Head of English at Nelson College for Girls, was recognised for her exceptional dedication to fundraising. Cheryl raised an incredible $85,462.87 through raffles, donations, a ‘Paint & Sip’ event, a clothes swap, an 80s night, and an outstanding fundraising dinner ‘Star Talk for Hospice’ which raised $70,000.

Cheryl commented “Having a great 'Team Cheryl' campaign manager was the key to my fundraising. Rebecca Byen worked tirelessly behind the scenes for every fundraiser we did. It also helped to know people who 'knew people' as well. Having good contacts made our biggest fundraiser, 'Star Talk for Hospice', the success it was. Coming up with interesting and original fundraising ideas that people want to come along to is also important.”

When asked if Cheryl had any advice for 2025 contestants, she said “My advice for the next set of contestants would be to embrace the journey, have fun and be prepared to have some sleepless nights. Make sure you have people around you that can support your fundraising efforts and probably most importantly, trust in the process. Emma, Sally, and the team know exactly what they're doing.”

The community at Nelson Tasman Hospice extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Dancing for a Cause Charitable Trust, to all participants, the volunteers, the sponsors, and those who attended, for making this event the overwhelming success it is.

Dancing for a Cause Nelson Charitable Trust Chair Emma Silke-French says she couldn’t be happier or more proud of the contestants, the dancers and the many supporters and people that worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make the 2023 event happen. The night was a total dance spectacular and to know that all the hard work has resulted in this financial support for hospice services in our community is beyond rewarding.

