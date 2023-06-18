Volunteer Best Practice Guidelines Will Help Volunteers To Shine

Volunteers contribute $4 BILLION to economy, not 4 million.

New Volunteer Best Practice Guidelines to improve volunteering have been released today, to coincide with National Volunteer Week.

Michelle Kitney, Chief Executive of Tūao Aotearoa Volunteering New Zealand says, “Volunteering doesn’t just happen, it requires a range of skills by dedicated managers. These new guidelines are practical and accessible for anyone who manages volunteers.”

National Volunteer Week is about recognising the amazing contribution of volunteers across the country, together contributing about $4 billion to the economy. The theme of the week is ‘Time to Shine – He wā pīataata,’ a time to recognise and celebrate volunteers. Volunteers have a better experience when organisations have good practices and resources.

The guidelines have seven practice areas based on the life-cycle of a volunteer with an organisation, from recruitment to onboarding, training and support, recognition to exiting.

“The guidelines draw on international best practice but are unique to Aotearoa New Zealand. A year in gestation, they have been co-designed with volunteers and volunteer leaders from across the community and voluntary sector.”

Each practice area lists what volunteers need, what good practice looks like, and actions and ideas to implement. Users can link to a curated set of resources for each area.

“We encourage people to view the guidelines as a whole, or dip into a particular practice area you want to work on. Further resources, such as policies and templates, will follow.”

The Hon Priyanca Radhakrishnan, the Minister for Community and Voluntary Sector, will launch the Guidelines at a Big Shout-out event for volunteers in South Auckland on Sunday 18 June.

© Scoop Media